Modern Women Feasts With Leprosy Patients On Boxing Day

Modern Women of Wisdom, a non-Governmental Organization that creates support and a listening space for the needy in Ghana, on Monday, 26th December, 2016 donated quantity of varied items to survivors of leprosy in Ankarful and had a feast with them.

The donation forms part of the Organization's mission of alleviating poverty and social exclusion through philanthropic activities.

The Group visited the leprosy patients at Ankarful hospital and survivors of leprosy at a settlement called "Na ma ni nda" also located at Ankarful in the Central region.

Nana Ama Asantewaa Kwarkoh, Chief Executive Officer - Modern Women of Wisdom Organization, said:

"Coming together over food in this festive season is a celebration and an opportunity to acknowledge and honor the goodness of others and the gifts of everyday life".

According to her, while food is ultimately about survival, it’s also about connecting with others.

She expressed dissatisfaction about how survivors of leprosy are treated as outcasts from human society even though God's expectations for us in regard to taking care of the poor and needy are woven throughout the entirety of Scripture.

Although leprosy is a chronic bacterial disease that primarily affects the skin, peripheral nerves and upper airway,

it is well established that Hansen's disease is not highly transmissible.

Miss Kwarkoh called on the general public to support survivors of leprosy as the disease is very treatable, and, with early diagnosis and treatment, is not disabling.

She noted that there is no better time to put smiles on the faces of these leprosy patients than Christmas which has often been referred to as a family feast.

Madam Regina, A senior nurse on duty appreciated the group for the kind gesture done them. In her statement, she expressed that other NGOs could come and do same for these survivors of leprosy.

The jubilant patients of leprosy asked God to replenish the coffers of all those who supported this Godly gesture which attracted protracted applause and standing ovation.





