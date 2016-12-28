Political Change Not Enough; Attitudinal Change Required To Ensure Growth

After a hard-fought, promises laden and somewhat acrimonious campaign by, especially, the two major political parties in Ghana, the dust is finally settling and I’m glad we can now return to our normal lives and perhaps, enjoy the yuletide with less zuza radorado noise to bother our ears.

Considering the atmosphere and events that preceded the elections, many had expressed unease about the success of this year’s elections. However, true to our nature as peace loving people, Ghanaians have once again risen to the occasion and proven to the world why we continue to be a beacon of democracy in the African continent. Little wonder we are more of talkers than doers! This attitude seems to permeate every fabric of our national live. I was particularly touched to see both NPP and NDC supporters in their respective party T-shirts dancing to JM’s legendary onaapo hit song after the declaration. What a waaw!

The President-elect

Let me not mince words in congratulating the NPP and particularly, our President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for putting up a spirited fight to emerge winner of this year’s hotly contested election, after two unsuccessful attempts. Nana’s perseverance, sense of purpose, self believe and determination are truly admirable and worthy lessons for all. For about four decades, he has pursued this dream. I remember comments by a certain quarters in 2012, following his defeat, that he had been retired from active politics. Per their estimation, he will be too old to contest again amidst the hurly burly of political life.

However, he has braced all odds and proven to all that age is not only just a number, but a state of mind as well. With determination and tenacity of purpose, age must not necessarily be an impediment to achieving ones goals. Apart from lessons on perseverance, Nana’s victory also teaches us to be patient and wait for Gods time, for in His own time, he makes everything nice and beautiful.

The Outgoing President

Congratulations to President John Mahama for his display of maturity in conceding defeat and congratulating Nana Addo. This difficult but statesmanlike gesture was very pivotal in putting to rest all post election apprehensions. In fact, anybody who has gone through any such contests, even at the school level, understands what it means to lose an election, let alone at the highest office of the land, more so as an incumbent who believes he has done enough to deserve a second term. This noble gesture is indeed a hallmark of a true leader; one who is courageous enough to accept both the ‘highs’ and the ‘lows’.

Having had a personal encounter with him a couple of times, and knowing him to be the fine, humble and nice gentleman that he is, I had no doubts whatsoever that president Mahama will concede without hesitation, should he lose the elections. He did not disappoint.

I disagree with those who say he hasn’t done anything praise worthy. To them, he just had no option. I say, he had an option: an option that could have led to not only his own destruction, but definitely the destruction of many other innocent souls. We are all aware of how thousands of people had to lose their lives in neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire and in other countries as a result of the intransigence of their leaders who lost elections but desired to hold on to power. Let’s give credit where it is due!

The Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (EC) also deserves a pat on its shoulder for organising a successful election after earlier events had given reasons to doubt their ability to deliver. Nevertheless, I still think the EC has a lot more work to do in future to ensure the organisation of trouble-free elections and to earn the public’s confidence and trust.

Having been on the field on Election Day, I have had cause to question the professional conduct of some Presiding Officers and Polling Assistants, as some of them flagrantly displayed their political preferences with careless abandon. I observed instances where EC’s officials in sorting out ballots for the various candidates, either intentionally or accidentally added the ballots for another candidate to that of, perhaps, their preferred candidate to boost his/her numbers. In some cases the polling agents for the disadvantaged candidates were smart enough to spot them whereas others went unnoticed. To forestall such occurrences in future elections, I suggest the EC adopts more stringent measures in the selection/recruitment of officers whose integrity is above party affiliations, especially in the various strongholds.

Another area of concern is the level of mistrust and suspicion for the EC and for party opponents. These gave rise to wild, false and sometimes highly exaggerated and unsubstantiated allegations of attempted rigging which were acted upon by some supporters. An instance was when some innocent students were nearly lynched when they were found in one of the classrooms outside a polling station owing to misinformation which investigations later proved otherwise. These and other such conducts on Election Day need to be checked to make our elections truly peaceful.

Smaller Political Parties

Did I hear the Progressive People’s Party (PPP’s) Papa Kwesi Nduom say his party had agents in all polling stations across the country? Well may be Doc. has to convince me that the areas I visited weren’t part of Ghana. As a matter of fact almost all the polling stations I observed had agents for only the two major parties: NDC and NPP. I don’t remember seeing even one agent representing the other smaller parties, including the PPP. This is very worrying and casts doubts on the ability of our smaller parties to become formidable alternatives to the NDC and NPP in future so as to make our democracy a truly multiparty one.

Need for attitudinal change

As we welcome a new government with very high expectations, let us all bear in mind that governments do not possess a magic wand to change our situations overnight. Governments will come and go but if as a people we do not make a collective resolve as to where we want to go, buy into the vision of our leaders and make deliberate determination to brighten our individual corners, our dream of seeing a developed Ghana will forever remain a mirage. For instance, we cannot continue to be corrupt in our own small ways or break our own laws with impunity and hope that things get better anyway. We cannot continue to choke gutters and inundate our communities with garbage while we expect to have a clean disease free society. Attitudinal change is very crucial!

Regardless of our political leanings, elections are over now and a new government is here. Let us avoid the ‘Pull Him Down’ attitude, unnecessary criticisms and insults. Let’s rather offer whatever support we can garner to help move our nation forward. Whenever we have to criticize genuinely, let’s keep it constructive rather than destructive. We cannot afford to undermine our own growth for another four whole years in the name of gaining political advantage. Wishing the downfall of a government in your country of residence, is like being in an airplane and wishing that the pilot commits a blunder. If it results in a crush, your guess is as good as mine.

Post-Election Violence

The unfortunate incidence of post election violence which had been witnessed in the past and continue to occur amidst attacks and counter attacks on political opponents, seizure of public toilets, toll booths, NADMO offices and in some cases refuse dumps could be attributed to poverty, illiteracy and ignorance. People feel the only time they can be assured of jobs and better standards of living is when ‘their government’ is in power. This explains why people are even prepared to die or kill to see their parties in power. All these could seize if governments work hard enough to provide good governance and quality living standards for all Ghanaians. This will ensure that supporters will not need their parties in power to secure jobs or improvements in their standards of living.

No room for disappointment

To the incoming administration, it is my hope that you consider your victory as a rare lifetime opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of Ghanaians. You cannot afford to disappoint! I am always saddened to see people, young and old alike, queue on election days to vote. Some of these people have featured in such queues every four years for the past decades to vote, with the hope of seeing improvement in their lives. Unfortunately, some have grown old and others have even died while the expected improvement continues to remain an illusion. It is my hope that you don’t renege on your part of the bargain. Please don’t add to the tall list of disappointing tenures.

Conclusion

Whichever way you decide to exercise the power given you, remember there will be time to account both to the electorate and to your maker. I saw events prior to the 2008 elections, play out glaringly in the run up to this year’s election and I knew immediately that the NDC was heading for trouble. Be careful you don’t make similar mistakes lest you end up like them. Watch your appointees since they could trigger the beginning of your end. Our elders say ‘Opanyin aa ohw3 ma mmofra we nanka no, y3ka nanka we fo aa oka ho’, meaning, the elder who sits unconcerned while children devour pythons is considered when python consumers are being counted. Be bold to take the necessary but difficult decisions. Bite really hard when you have to, for the sake of our dear country. Endeavor to serve to the best of your ability. Guard against ever becoming a ‘Baah’ because if you do, the same ‘gulungungu’ (big stick) that was used on ‘Takyi’ could be used on you too. Never underestimate the electorate, for you do so at your own peril.

Congrats once again, President-elect. I wish you a successful tenure.

God bless our homeland Ghana, God bless us all!

Written by: Mohammed Zunurene, Broadcast Journalist, GBC.