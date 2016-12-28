Is This The Legacy The Chief Justice Is Leaving To Ghanaians?

Telling the truth hurts but in the end, it brings comfort. I seem to be noted by those who hate telling the truth and, or are cowards if not damn hypocrites that I disrespect authority and treat certain highly-placed personalities in the Ghanaian society with scorn. This accusation levelled against me is not true. It is just an easy escape route for, or excuse by, hypocrites who pander to people in positions of responsibility for their selfish ends or aspirations.

I shall continue to express my candid opinions about issues and persons as long as they are the absolute truth and are within the law.

For sometime now, I have been cogitating about a certain attitude by the Chief Justice, Mrs Theodora Georgina Wood, that will constitute a blemish on her judicial career should my suspicions be confirmed. From my previous publications about her, one may conclude that she does not seem to be in my good books. No, that is not true. It is just that I want her to act as a dedicated, dynamic and an honest person in the discharge of her duties to the nation. If possible, I want her to be spotless; be a woman of integrity in her service to Ghana and the people of Ghana.

However, an action she has taken with regard to the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy case has raised some doubts in my mind about her credibility as a fair and learned Chief Justice. In my opinion as a layman but who socialises with legal brains both in Ghana and in the United Kingdom, I am obliged to conclude that her action is biased, illegal and, or corrupt.

It is all about certain two letters from her to the Mampong High Court that have not only adjourned the proceedings of the Kumawu chieftaincy case pending before the court sine die but also, directed the case from Mampong High Court to Kumasi High Court with a named High Court Judge assigned to sit on the case. Her action was subsequent upon a petition to her by the registrars of the Kumawu Traditional Council and the Regional House of Chiefs, Kumasi, falsely accusing or perceiving the Mampong High Court judge to be biased.

What is the use and function of an appellate court, could the Chief Justice please tell me? I understand the Mampong High Court ruled against the absurd, illegal and unconventional (untraditional) destoolment of the four Kumawu sub-chiefs namely, Nana Okyere Krapa II, Kumawu Akyempemhene (now deceased and will be buried in February 2017), Kumawu Akwamuhene Nana Akwasi Bafo II, Kumawu Aduanahene Nana Sarfo Agyekum, and Kumawu Sumankwaahene Nana Okyere Darko.

Instead of the alleged Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Asanteman Council appealing the decision of the court if they felt it was wrong, the registrars as mentioned rather petitioned the Chief Justice upon which she acted in the way she did.

To me as a layman in the law profession, her attitude was very untoward and amounts to corruption. It is not only accepting money, goats, cats, sheep, tubers of yams and cars as uncovered to have been done by some court judges by Ace Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas that one could be said to be corrupt but unduly interfering with the course of justice to pervert the course of justice is as equally corrupt as taking bribes.

Has the Chief Justice any specific interest in the Kumawu case? I hope she has not been contacted and influenced by the supposed Asante Overlord who claims to be above the laws of the land with his decisions unable to be overridden by any court in Ghana. I am certain the Chief Justice will not accept any bribe to twist the truth in favour of the guilty party in the Kumawu case. However, her attitude as hereby reported about is very untoward, I must confess.

It is a hearsay that one Opoku Acheampong, a Judicial Secretary at the Office of the Chief Justice and who hails from Kumawu has been carrying out certain activities to forestall justice from prevailing in the Kumawu chieftaincy case. With time, I shall pursue that line of investigation to ascertain the truth.

Madam the Chief Justice, do you want Ghanaians to remember you for your good works or for your ineffectiveness? Nobody can deceive the public as long as the Kumawu chieftaincy goes with all the facts and evidence clearly and already being in the public domain.

A word to the wise is enough. As long as the Good Almighty God lives to grant me safety and protection and long healthy life, the truth about the Kumawu chieftaincy case will out last beyond six months I can promise my fans and Kumawuman subjects. I shall devote all my time to update the public on it at any least opportunity.

I shall not allow the evil to triumph but rather would have the truth reign supreme. Do you hate me for telling the truth? Then it is your cup of tea! Do good things and you will have no cause to worry!

Rockson Adofo