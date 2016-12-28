itel Ghana Headlines High School Excellence Awards 2016

itel Ghana has casted their massive weight behind the most prestigious High School Awards ceremony in the nation, High School Excellence Awards 2016 (HISEA) which is slated on Thursday 29th December at the Osu Presbyterian Hall, Accra. Per agreement on both parties, which is itel Ghana and Studicop Network, (Organisers of HISEA) the official name of the Awards scheme will be dubbed ‘’itel High School Excellence Awards’’.

The excellence award is designed to reward and strengthen the necks of Senior High School students and teachers from Ghana. The main aim of the awards is to inspire, motivate, reward and empower both students and teachers in various Senior High Schools in Ghana.

The theme for this year’s itel High School Excellence Awards is ‘’Empowering Creativity and entertainment’’.

Various talents are to be explored since the itel High School Excellence Awards will bring together students and teachers from various senior high schools across Ghana, to recognise the impacts these teachers and students are making in their localities and the country as a whole.

Management of itel Ghana has also expressed their excitements in their active participation and interest in the Awards ceremony. The whole team is humbled to support the young ones and Teachers in the High Schools by supporting the Awards Scheme, they are looking forward to assisting the subsequent High School Excellence Awards as far as it will go a long way to empower and motivate students and teachers to bring out the best in them.