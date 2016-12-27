I Will Relocate GNPC Head Office To Takoradi – Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the Western regional house of chiefs that, he will relocate the headquarters of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) to the Region as he promised during his campaign.

Nana Addo says he will also make the region the hub of oil and gas when assumes office.

He expressed gratitude to the chiefs for their support and asked for their prayers and support to help restore integrity in governance to fulfil the high expectations Ghanaians have reposed in him.

The President-elect said all his pledges will be fulfilled “..pledges of one-district-one factory is going to happen live..modernisation of the Takoradi Harbour is going to be done…Construction of an Accident and Emergency Centre in Takoradi is on plan ..”he said.

He revealed that modalities for the creation of the proposed Western- North region will be prepared so the proposal will be put to a referendum during the next District Assembly Elections next 2years.

He reiterated his promise of revamping the Western and Eastern corridor rail network by leveraging the revenue from the oil and gas for that purpose.

On his part, the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll who is also the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anwhiaso commended the President-elect for his victory at the recent polls and tasked him not to forget all the pledges he has made to the region since it is unfortunate that despite all the resources in the region it still lacks development.