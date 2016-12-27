Setting The Record Straight About The Disunity And Gradual Disintegration Of NPP China Branch By Acting Chairman

My attention has been drawn to a very serious audio allegations levelled against me, Moses Antwi and being spread across most executive social platform of NPP China Branch which I think is inimical to the growth of NPP China going forward.

I've been reliably informed that, Mr. Sugri, the Acting Chairman of NPP China branch has made audio allegations on Tuesday December 27th, 2016 stated that I, Moses Antwi, never appointed as 2nd Vice Chairman of the branch.

After a detailed study and deep reflection on that audio allegations, I wish to take this opportunity to set the record straight.

On October 25th, 2015, I travelled with three members of the NPP China Youth Wing to meet the Acting Chairman of the branch in Guangzhou to approve our new youth wing.

Well! After our three days meeting in October, with the branch Acting Chairman, and his general secretary, they then approved our letter on October 27th, 2015 and asked us to work base on our aims and objectives.

On 2nd November, 2015, our acting chairman of the branch called me on phone and stated it clearly to me that, my name (Moses Antwi) has been forwarded to the National Executives Committee (NEC) of the branch to appoint me as 2nd Vice Chairman. On November 5th ,2015, I was then appointed as 2nd vice chairman of the branch by National Executives Committee of the branch.

As I started my duty as 2nd Vice Chairman of the branch, I came out with the idea that will make the branch unique and more attractive and proposed the need to have membership cards, branch website, where all executives bio-information can be put there for easy communication to the world and all stakeholders of the NPP fraternity which was approved by National Executives Committee(NEC). On November 8th, 2015.The membership cards exercise went on and some were printed by the 2nd Vice Chairman, Moses Antwi and then posted to the Acting Chairman office to gives it to the members but later found out that, the membership cards which was approved by National Executives Committee of the branch and printed by me (Moses Antwi) has been thrown out by the acting chairman of the branch and he appointed a different agents without informing the National Executives Committee(NEC) about his plans and reasons why he thrown the cards out and why he refuse to abide by the decision of the NEC.

On December last year, we were saddled by reports that, the NPP Headquarters office in Accra has been ransacked by unknown gangs, which we all the executives of the China branch agreed to do some contributions to buy Close Circuit Television(CCTV) cameras and accessories to the party.

After we finished with the contributions and the branch decide to buy CCTV cameras from one lady in Guangzhou, we the executives found out on ghanaweb.com that, acting chairman alone and his friends has donated a set of CCTV cameras and accessories to the party WITHOUT even informing the National Executives Committee and all the executives of the branch.

We questioned the acting chairman and financial secretary to come out and make account to us but they refused to show receipts or account for the things they bought with our contributions from unknown buyer to us and the problem is still pending and goes contrary to the constitution of the party and breeds disunity and loyalty to the party. Unconstitutional, Corruption, impunity, insults and incompetence in the branch acting chairman and some of his camps must stop.

In all I believe with openness and doing what the party constitution says, embracing everyone individual views and respecting your executive will help the party to go forward, this what I think our Acting Chairman is absent on that and goes a long way to make his leadership skills which is one man views ideology to breeds disunity, disintegration and at last make the party not attractive to new members.

Thanks you.

Moses Antwi

2nd Vice Chairman NPP China Branch.

Tel: 008618353224318.