21 babies born at Swedru government hospital on Christmas

Agona Swedru (C/R), Dec. 27, GNA - Twenty-one Babies were delivered on both Christmas and boxing days at the Agona Swedru Municipal Government Hospital.

The babies, made up of 11 females and 10 males, who were delivered safely, are said to be healthy with their mothers.

Ms Florence Kafui Lawson, Senior Midwifery Officer of the Hospital who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Agona Swedru, eight of the babies, were delivered through caesarian sessions whilst the rest were normal deliveries.

The Senior Midwifery Officer said mothers who went through normal delivery have been discharged whilst those who went through the caesarian were still on admission undergoing observation.

Dr Apetorgbor Dzodzegbe, Medical Superintendent of Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital expressed joy that they were no mortalities.

Dr Dzodzegbe called on pregnant women in and around the Municipality to patronise the Hospital for quality and excellence treatment.

The Medical Superintendent said the Hospital had procured new Hematology machine at the cost of 17,000 Euros to replace the old one.

GNA