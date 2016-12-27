Christmas is an opportunity for non-believers to repent

Accra, Dec. 27, GNA - Mr David M. Sarpong, a Deacon at the Berean Assemblies of God at Ogbojo in Accra, says Christmas provides an opportunity for unbelievers to embrace the eternal life provided by the Lord Jesus Christ.

Mr Sarpong said that inasmuch as the occasion was generally celebrated by Christians, there were equally people who had not believed in Jesus Christ but partook in almost all activities characterised by the festive season.

He was speaking at the Christmas service of the Church when he added that there was nothing wrong with choosing a day to celebrate the one who came to save the world from its darkness.

Mr Sarpong said although there was no stipulated date in the scriptures as the exact day for the birth of Christ, there was the need to know that whatever that was bound on earth by the Church was bound in heaven.

He said the early Church leaders agreed to choose December 25 as the day to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Mr Sarpong said although Christians would sleep (die a natural death), they shall rise again on the day of the Lord because of their belief in Christ Jesus.

The season is always declared as a statutory holiday for Ghanaians in order to make room for workers to have time with their families. GNA

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA