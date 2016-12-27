Cape Coast records highest Christmas deliveries in four years

Cape Coast, Dec. 27, GNA - Five health facilities in the Cape Coast Metropolis recorded forty-seven deliveries made up of 26 males and 21 females on Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day, the highest in four years.

Seven males and eight females were delivered on Christmas Day, nine males and eight females were delivered on the eve of Christmas, whilst ten males and five females were also delivered on Boxing Day.

Seven babies were born at the Cape Coast Metropolitan Hospital, 22 at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH), 10 at the University of Cape Coast Hospital (UCC), three at the Adisadel Urban Health Centre with Ewim Polyclinic recording five deliveries.

The Adisadel Urban Health Centre and the University of Cape Coast Hospitals did not record any births on Christmas eve and Boxing day respectively.

Last year, twenty-three babies made up of 11 males and 12 females were born in four health institutions in the metropolis.

In 2012, only nine babies were delivered during Christmas while 2013 recorded 14 babies during Christmas in the metropolis.

A total of 32 births were recorded with 12 males and nine females being delivered on Christmas Day in 2014.

Madam Patricia Ansong, a midwife officer at the CCTH, told the Ghana News Agency that nine of the 22 deliveries recorded at the facility during the season went through caesarian sections and the babies and their mothers are in good condition.

She said a set of male twins were also recorded at the facility on Christmas Day.

Madam Mary Cann, of the UCC hospital told GNA that a set of twins, male and a female were delivered through caesarian sections at the hospital.

Madam Elizabeth Nyarko, a mother who had delivered some few hours before GNA visited the UCC Hospital, could not hide her joy and was grateful to God for giving birth on a day set aside for the remembrance of the birth of the saviour of the world.

GNA

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA