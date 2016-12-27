Share your love by assisting the poor, Christians urged

Accra, Dec. 27, GNA - Mrs Helena Sarpei-Nunoo, the Founder of the Glory Gate of Zion Ministry, located at Papase, has called on Christians to share their love by assisting the poor and helpless.

She said by so doing, they would be putting smiles in the faces of the deprived and this would give them hope in the society.

Mrs Sarpei-Nunoo, who is a Clinical Pharmacist at the 37 Military Hospital, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the church held its 'Glory Gate Festival of Love' party for the people of Pabiman, near Kofi Kwei in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The party which was held on Christmas Day was on the theme: 'When ye shall have done all these things, say we are unprofitable servants (Luke 17:10).'

Mrs Sarpei-Nunoo said it was a delight and joy when Christians share what they have with their community members as this shows their appreciation to what God has done for them.

She said they chose Pabiman to be a centre for the church because 'we intend to partner with the chiefs and the elders of the community to bring some improvement in the living standard of the people'.

Mrs Sarpei-Nunoo said the church was established five years ago and as part of its social responsibilities, it is assisting some Junior High and Senior High Schools graduates to further their education.

'We have also put some of them into apprenticeships to learn professions like masonry, carpentry, electrical, hair-dressing and dress-making,' she said.

Nii Pabi I, the chief of Pabiman, expressed gratitude to Mrs Sarpei-Nunoo for the gesture saying the elders of the community would ensure that the church is provided the needed assistance in its efforts.

GNA