Catholic Church fetes members

Half-Assini, (W/R), Dec. 27, GNA - The St Patrick Catholic Church in Half Assini in the Western Region on Christmas day feted members of the church including children.

The Church's Parish Pastoral Council Secretary, Mr Francis Lokpoh told the GNA in an interview that the gesture was to enable the needy and vulnerable in the society to feel the joy of the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to Mr Lokpoh, the programme funded by the Church was reciprocal of the congregation's enormous contributions towards the mission's development.

He indicated that the congregation had been over stretched financially over on-going projects and it was imperative to appreciate their efforts.

The Parish Priest, Reverend Father Michael Owusu, in a sermon said Christmas was the celebration of God becoming man.

He said after the fall of man, humanity lost friendship with God, thus, falling short of His glory.

The Parish Priest said God returned in the image of His son to live among men to restore the lost divinity they had long ago.

GNA