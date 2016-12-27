Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 27 December 2016 19:00 CET

Catholic Church fetes members

By GNA

Half-Assini, (W/R), Dec. 27, GNA - The St Patrick Catholic Church in Half Assini in the Western Region on Christmas day feted members of the church including children.

The Church's Parish Pastoral Council Secretary, Mr Francis Lokpoh told the GNA in an interview that the gesture was to enable the needy and vulnerable in the society to feel the joy of the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to Mr Lokpoh, the programme funded by the Church was reciprocal of the congregation's enormous contributions towards the mission's development.

He indicated that the congregation had been over stretched financially over on-going projects and it was imperative to appreciate their efforts.

The Parish Priest, Reverend Father Michael Owusu, in a sermon said Christmas was the celebration of God becoming man.

He said after the fall of man, humanity lost friendship with God, thus, falling short of His glory.

The Parish Priest said God returned in the image of His son to live among men to restore the lost divinity they had long ago.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Social News

the shit u hear about me might be true,but then it could be as fake as the bitch who told u
By: eric young
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img