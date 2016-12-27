Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 27 December 2016 19:00 CET

Togbe Afede fetes 1,300 children

By GNA

Ho, Dec. 27, GNA - Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs, on Boxing Day feted over 1,300 children from the Asogli State in Ho.

The annual event also attracted opinion leaders, elders and chiefs from the traditional area.

The children, mostly basic school pupils, were treated to good music and offered the opportunity to interact with the chiefs.

Togbe Afede urged the children to be obedient and persevere in their academic studies to play useful roles in the society.

He said the Asogli State is ready to support needy but brilliant pupils and students and encouraged them to take advantage of the opportunity.

Togbe Afede announced an undisclosed package for pupils in the Asogli State who came first in last term's class examination.

GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Social News

