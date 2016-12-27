Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Business & Finance | 27 December 2016 19:00 CET

Three Akyempim Rural Bank officials indicted over alleged fraudulent acts

By GNA

Gomoa Dawurampong (C/R), Dec. 27, GNA - A two years forensic audit conducted by Nexia Debrah and Co, an accounting firm, engaged by the ARB Apex Bank Apex to verify the accounts status of the Akyempim Rural Bank has led to the indictment of three officials.

The three former top officials are being held for fraud which occurred from 2010 to the second quarter of 2015 and has led to liquidity crisis of the bank.

They are Mr Jacob Wellington Assan, General Manger; Mr Frank J.K. Baah, Operations Manager; and Mr Nifah Owuba, the Credit Manager.

Mr Alex Coffie, Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank, said this at the 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the bank at Gomoa Dawurampong.

The alleged fraud acts were detected by the audit team after the bank could not even pay salaries of government workers and other clients.

Mr Coffie said Mr Assan and Mr Baah were interdicted shortly after findings were made known.

The Board Chairman said Mr Nifa Owuba together with several other staff of the bank who were involved in fraudulent activities have been also dismissed.

Mr Coffie said the bank has decided to arraign the three officials before court to retrieve the missing funds. GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Business & Finance

thing that is down need fear no fall.
By: Fidel, Canada
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img