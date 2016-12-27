Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 27 December 2016 19:00 CET

MTN Foundation supports new born babies in Western Region

By GNA

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Sekondi (W/R), Dec. 27, GNA - The MTN Foundation has presented assorted items worth GHÈ¼ 18,000.00 to new-born babies delivered during the Christmas festivities as part of its economic and health empowerment programme.

The items comprised pampers, body wash, baby wrappers, shampoo and other toiletries.

The beneficiary health facilities include the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Essikadu Government Hospital and Takoradi Government Hospital.

Mr Simon Amoh, Senior Regional Manager of MTN in-charge of the South-West District said the donation formed part of its Corporate Social Responsibility performed annually to share in the joy of the parents and entire families of the new babies.

He commended the medical officers, midwifery personnel and the staff of the health facilities for their commitment to duty.

He assured that the MTN's annual blood donation exercise would come off in February 12 and February 14 next year to ensure sufficient blood at the various blood banks in the country.

Madam Margaret Eshun, a Principal Midwifery Officer at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, on behalf of the health facilities, expressed gratitude to MTN Foundation for the kind gesture.

She appealed to other corporate institutions for support towards the renovation of the Maternity Ward.

She entreated the mothers of the new babies to take their children's post-natal care seriously such as immunisation and exclusive breastfeeding for six months.

The Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital recorded 12 new births including two set of twins from December 24 and December 25, Essikadu Government Hospital; recorded four, Takoradi; six, and Kwesimintsim Hospital, three births. GNA

If I make a record I love, then somebody will like it. Maybe not everybody, but that won't matter.
By: roylexi.com
