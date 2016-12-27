ANC-GH Former President Laments over False Fraud Allegations

My experience in ANC-GH is rather tale of bitterness and regrets. It is a tale for every one of us to learn from, so that we would understand the evil mindsets of some of our Nigerian brothers.

The smack of experiences I derived during sabotaging activities, which was initiated by the same people, is what I pray none of us acquires.

Numerous publications on false fraud allegations against me are rather overwhelming. From the angles generated to establish these reportages, from dubious source, it clearly indicates that the intent of the article was rather embellishing to purposely attack my good image, and the community I represented.

The source was inspired by high degree of intention that was borne out of unusual surge of determination to champion their personal and associates’ agenda in order to destroy my reputation. It is quite unfortunate to acknowledge that reputable media platforms were used to disseminate such devious intentions.

Out of desperations, these individuals initiated vague and brawling approach to unconstitutionally suspend me, this choice of approach is enough to articulate their evil intentions and reflected in most of the executives’ decisions to remain redundant and inefficient to carry out their duties during their tenures.

25th of June, 2016, the BOTs and Patrons of All Nigeria Community (ANC GH) adopted resolutions. These resolutions were signed by the Board of Trustees and PATRONS.

The outstanding debts that were incurred from organizing congresses, student symposium, services and transportations (that have developed unnecessary disputes between me and some service providers) and sarcastic attitudes of the executives (whose intentions aimed at frustrating my efforts) prompted the need to appoint the new acting executives.

It was being stated that some of the individuals are unknown faces in the ANC-GH but they are from Greater Accra Regional body who have contributed enormously in the ANC-GH, and were appointed to the office after due consultations.

In view of this decision, the followings were appointed:

1. Acting Assistant National Financial Secretary, Mr Daniel Aniekwe Obiorah

2. Acting Assistant National Financial Treasurer, Mr Godwin Onowu

3. Assistant National General Secretary, Rev Samuel Olutoba Oluseyi Afilaka.

The appointments of the aforementioned individuals and their respective designated offices also necessitated the need to effect relevant changes concerning the signatories of the various National Bank Accounts of the ANC-GH, especially the National Consolidated Account and National Administration and Management Account.

The ANC-GH BOTS and Patrons hence ratified that functional and actively working signatories were appointed in accordance with Article 18, section (i -iii); Article 1and Article 24 , section 1, sub- section (ii), section 7 and section provisions as contained in the 30th May 2014 Constitution of ANC-GH accordingly.

This unsubstantiated fraud case has quite generated defamatory perceptions against me. Having forfeited my personal projects and comfort for community duty, I am still being castigated as a black sheep.

I have dutifully served ANC GH from the distr ict to National levels. During my tenure as the General Secretary of Volta Region Chapter of the association, I was able to bring together three ambassadors to attend regional events.

It was during that period former ambassador of Nigeria to Ghana, Ambassador Onafowokan proposed ANC-GH Presidency to me, which high cost of running the association forced me to decline.

After pointing out the financial deficiency and challenges in the association, the former ambassador promised to support with finance to enable smooth running of affairs in ANC-GH. I accepted based on the expectations that the association will be supported by the High Commissioner.

I contested for the presidential election and won on merit. During my vetting, I was regarded as the best candidate because of my credentials.

Before I entered the ANC-GH, I was having 6 cars of my own and my small microfinance business was generating average revenue of 3,000 cedi daily, and a lot of Nigerians have equally benefited from it.

All the projects that could have generated monies for the community were truncated by Mr. Emmanuel Okeson and his group. Instances can be pointed to Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Glo, and recently, UBA that were well structured to sustain the running of the association. According to SAP, it was revealed that these projects were projected to value more than $17M, if they were allowed to see through their implementation stage. I planned using small percentage of the revenue realized to build the Association National Secretariat.

After truncating several projects, and due to lack of source generating revenue, I had to use my personal and business monies to run the association affairs. Apart from the $10,000 that was collected from the ambassador because I was also the one that asked for the money from the former ambassador.

We had to open an account for the money to be paid into it.

My name has been published everywhere as a fraudster. Meanwhile, I have not spent a cent from ANC-GH account for my personal needs.

My monies have been involved for over three years but I am yet to ask for refunds.

The former presidents (Prince Uche and Mr. Albert Bayor) of All Nigeria Community have had similar allegation of fraud, just the way I am being disgraced.

When the present AG. High Commissioner, Her Excellency, Mrs. Adekumbi Sonaike-Ayodeji came, I went to her with all the stakeholders to explain the situations our community is presently facing because of the wicked actions of Mr. Okeson whose notoriety in creating divisions in our community is well known by both Nigerians and Ghanaians.

Her Excellency told me that we are the best organized community, and assured not to support any illegality in the community.

It is surprising to experience twist of intention exuding from our High Commissioner as she illegally interfered and intended to control the community that was independently registered under the Ghana law, which does not fall under her jurisdiction.

Numerous efforts have been made to seek the audience of the acting High Commissioner to clarify the propaganda Mr. Okeson and Abraham Poko were building up to destroy my image.

She rather supported them in destroying it, even after having one on one discussion with her.

It is embarrassing to acknowledge that an individual with such pedigree is caught in web of these scandalous and devious acts.

Poko has been working with Okeson since the last ambassador left.

These people want to destroy my life because someone gave birth to me to go and look for bread to feed him. As you are destroying my own reputation, you are going about to get some money to feed yours. Who feeds mine if you destroy every atom of my livelihood?

Meanwhile they are calling me thief all over the place. What have I done?

I am apologies if I didn’t give you the money to squander, but I used the money judiciously.

Whenever we came up with a project that would support the community, Mr. Okeson and alliances would sabotage it.

He is destroying our community, and our leaders are watching him”.

This falsehood has left trail of reputation damage on the life.

Moses Owharo