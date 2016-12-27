Let's Discourage The Likes Of Rashida Black Beauty, But Let's Encourage The Likes Of Abraham Attah

Proudly brought to you by Sircle Communications...

If you are a social media addict in Ghana, you actually know Rashida Black Beauty and her "Malafaka" video. Gosh, she recently won "the Viral Video of the Year" at the 2016 Viasat 1 Jigwe Awards. Most people really foresaw that she would win the award though Liwin's "...I don't think far..." video was the best nominee in that category. Anyway, Rashida has now become popular in this country to some extent due to her overwhelming recognition in the mass media and on social media. She has swiftly risen to cheap fame through an unapologetically deviant behaviour. Interestingly, it appears she is currently benefiting from a few opportunities that are emanating from her obscure popularity. But I just like her – I do not admire her – for her ridiculous act in the public domain. In fact, she should thank her lucky stars.

However, I want to make a contrasting comparison between Rashida Black Beauty and Abraham Attah in order to help substantiate the basis of my argument. Well, it will look quite sarcastic though. Rashida is merely popular; Abraham Attah is really famous. Rashida is not a certifiable star; Abraham Attah is a megastar. Rashida is a miscreant; Abraham Attah is a role model. So the likes of Rashida should be strongly discouraged, but the likes of Abraham Attah should be increasingly encouraged. Rashida and Abraham Attah are all semi-literates; the former is an 18-year-old girl who possesses a risible capability, but the latter is a 15-year-old boy who possesses a rare talent. Again, Rashida is a farcical entertainer while Abraham Attah is an incredible actor. These are two Ghanaian teenagers who are both in the limelight – one for a bad reason, and the other for a good reason.

Moreover, my extreme worry is how our system has created a breeding ground for deviancy, and the perpetrators mostly end up as popular personalities in our dear nation. Besides, I am not against becoming popular or famous for an aberrant act. After all, I am gradually becoming famous for an aberrant act of mine, that is, dropping out of the university here in Ghana. Actually, I am against becoming popular or famous for an aberrant act with a stupid motive like what Rashida gleefully demonstrated. Hey, my growing fame is founded on my aberrant act but with a wonderful motive, which is, empowering young people to control their own destiny through my motivational book. So please note the slight difference.

To be frank, I wish the media and the general public would recognise, honour and promote Ghanaian girls with phenomenal skills. They rather deserve all these, not Rashida Black Beauty! I personally know one amazingly gifted girl called Zena Abdullai; she actually has a heartbreaking yet sensational story that can inspire many enfeebled and struggling girls in Ghana. Ambitious girls like her badly need authentic fame, and not Rashida's fake fame which will definitely fade away soon. I do not envy Rashida, and I do not hate her. Okay, I believe she will consolidate her seeming prominence if she modifies her farcical abilities, advances her comical potential, and educates herself on language and arts. Yes, we should discourage the likes of Rashida Black Beauty, but we can help her become a female embodiment of Abraham Attah.

