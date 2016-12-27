TMA builds maternity ward for Tema General Hospital

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has built and commissioned a 40-bed maternity ward for the Tema General Hospital (TGH).

During the commissioning and handing over the facility to the hospital management, Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, said the facility was constructed to help improve the provision of quality maternal services in the Metropolis.

Mr Odamtten said it was disheartening for the hospital to lose over 16 women during child birth within the first quarter of 2016.

He noted that it was the prime responsibility of the Assembly to provide the needed infrastructure and environment to support government’s policy on an improved health sector.

The MCE mentioned that the TMA had already provided the hospital with a generator, male ward an ultra-modern maternity and an improved water supply.

Dr John Yabani, Tema Metropolitan Health Director, also expressed hope that the new maternity ward would help expand service delivery on maternity health adding that the directorate had battled so much with maternal deaths in the Metropolis.

Dr Yabani stated that a research conducted by his outfit into the high maternity death rate in the Metropolis revealed that congestion, especially at the wards, contributed greatly to it.

He explained that it was difficult for health officials to monitor patients especially those who had undergone surgery in such a congested ward.

He urged health officials of TGH to brace themselves to receive and care for patients in a bid to lift the good image of the hospital.

