AASU Elects New Executives For 2016 -2020 Administration

The All Africa Students Union, AASU have elected executives to steer the affairs for the union for the 2016/2020 administration.

This was disclosed in an exclusive interview with the immediate past Secretary General of AASU, H. E Fred Awah, he observed that under Article VII Section 3 of the AASU Constitution, the Union is mandated to organize an Elective Congress every 4 years to elect new officers to manage the affairs of the Union.

In line with this mandate, the All-Africa Student's Union held its 12th Elective Congress on 22nd December to 24th December, 2016 in the Sudanese capital Khartoum under the theme "Creating the Africa we want to see through constructive students and youth engagements"

This year's congress elected the following:

Eng Mussab Mohamed Ousman Ibrahim Ousman (General Sudanese Students Union) as President

Mr Peter Kwasi Kodjie (Graduate Students Association of Ghana) as Secretary General and Head of Mission

Miss Kemirembe Rona (Uganda National Students Association) as Deputy Secretary General

Mr Blessing Lechane (Botswana National Union of Students) as Secretary for Finance and Administration

Mr Ansumana B Bojang (National Union of Gambian Students) as Secretary for Information and Publicity

Mr Sadam Annour (National Union of Chadian Students) as Secretary for Education and Students' Rights

Fred Awah further explained that a r esolution was passed for the creation of a portfolio for Gender and International Affairs. The Twelfth Eletive Congress amended and adopted the motion which saw the election of

Angel Mbuthia (Kenya University Students Association) as Secretary for Gender and International Relations

And for the Sub-Regions, the following executives were elected:

Southern Africa

Vice President - Mr Davies Jiva (University of Malawi Students' Union

Executive Committee Member - Nauyouma Dimbulukeni Shipandeni Hafani (Namibia National Student's Organization)

East Africa

Vice President - Gatanazi Longin (Federation Des Association Generades Des Etudiant du Rwanda)

Executive Committee Member - Tilahum Dires Azmeraw (Ethiopia Higher Education Institution Student's Union)

West Africa

Vice President - Varney A Jarsey (Liberia National Student's Union)

Executive Committee Member - Kamara Osman Bikal (National Union of Sierra Leone Students)

Central Africa

Vice President - Folabit Lena Novel (Association Des Etudiant De L' Universite de Yaounde)

North Africa

Vice President - Habib Gah (National Union of Mauritanian Students).

"AASU calls on all governments, the African Union, NGOs and the UN system to work with the newly elected executives to consolidate the gains made by their predecessors in our quest to make Africa a better place for all"

The Executives of the next administration will continue to support education, Democracy, Human Rights, Gender Equality and Culture on the African continent, he added.