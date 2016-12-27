Put Your Ideas To Work

Author Godsent Koby Rhema

One great man once said "an idea that is developed and put into action is more important than an idea that exists only as an idea."

We must understand that Ideas are very important but until that idea is released that idea is somehow powerless. Ideas are like seeds; A seed is very important but until that seed is planted, no one will recognize the value of it. It is just like a pregnant woman, every pregnant woman is a potential mother, but until you deliver the baby you are still referred to as the pregnant woman not a mother. You only get maternity leave when you deliver the baby not when the baby is in your womb. We don’t celebrate the baby in the womb, but when the baby is born people are attracted to it. That is how ideas are, you must bring it out, produce it, give birth to it and you can start to put it to work. There are some people who think they should be given some privileges because they know they will be great, no is not done that way, once you remain with the thought of being great you will only be treated as someone with a thought of being great (an ordinary person), you must make up your mind to do and go ahead with doing it.

What I am trying to say is your ideas in your mind will not attract anyone to you. Your idea of transforming lives will not transform lives, your idea of being great does not make you great, it will exists only in your mind. When you release it, it gets a magnetic force that attracts people all over the world.

It is important for us to know that success is not an accident, you must therefore prepare for it. A lot will happen if you want to live a successful life. I will be lying to you if I tell you that ideas only attract people who will want to support you. No there are people who will show interest in your ideas but will be pulling you down; their main aim is not to support you but to stop the growth of the idea. Beware of such people; immediately you start to succeed in any area of your life, there will be some people who call themselves friends who will try to bring you down. Some will tell you to hold on with your ideas or dreams, some will tell you to do it this way and that way, some will tell you to even postpone it till the right time. If you think am lying about this if you meet Abraham Atta ask him. When he got into stardom people tried to tell him what to do with his life.

If you have made up your mind to be great and influential then you must train yourself not to be satisfied with anything that is not excellent. Until your idea works don't give up on it, hold on to it, press on, and improve them till it succeeds. If you want to change the environment then you must first of all change the way you think. Don't waste your precious time listening to critics or spectators, they will be shouting at you, telling you how to do it but hey, you are the player. If you lose they can only help you cry but they don't lose with you, if you win they will congratulate you and may be excited about it but they aren’t the winners. It is like a football game, people complain about everything the players do on the field but if you put them there, I wonder what they will do. The players are making money of what they are doing and you sit back making noise and betting your last cedi on them. Well...

What people say must not affect you that much, because whatever you do there are people to support you and people to criticize you. Never let your past, stop you from achieving what is ahead of you. I have come to learn from my leaders that if your past doesn't inspire you then don't take it along with you. One evening when listening to Pastor Chris he said, “You cannot change yesterday, but you can do something today that can change your tomorrow".

I have some few questions for you;

What are you doing today?

Can it change your tomorrow?

If what you are doing today does not give you a hope of a bright future then sit down and plan your life well. Don't let anything stop you, don't set limitations for yourself.

Life is so beautiful, don't let your problems stop you from enjoying life. I’m not saying problems will not come, problems will come but just be focused, maintain your focus on the Word and you will come out with joy and smiles on your face in the coming year.

Joseph had dreams, when he told his brothers about it, they were against it but he held on to the dream, he worked on it. He never kept quiet on his dreams. He struggled, from slavery into a servant boy, into prisoner then into a Prime Minister and now his dream came to past. He helped his family and the whole of Israel in their time of need. Imagine if he gave up on his dreams.

There are some dreams, visions and ideas that you had which would have changed the world but you kept it in you for it to die. Don't be selfish. Authors put their ideas into books, Musicians put their ideas into songs, and Actors put the ideas of their directors into action. You must put your ideas to work, don’t think of just being employed after school, think of employing others, and be passionate about what you do. Royalty is a virtue, if you don't have passion for your country, you can't help your country. If you don’t have passion for what you do, you can’t achieve much in it.

This is my message for you as I celebrate my 22nd Birthday. I love you

Edmund Kyei Baffour (Koby Rhema)

CEO Rhema Youth Foundation