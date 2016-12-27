Beware, Watchnight Services Dishonour The Creator!

In a few days, ‘men of God’ will gather their flocks to celebrate every kind of Over (be it Cross, Walk, Hop, Crawl, Roll, ...), Exodus, Night of Prophecy & Power, Night of Miracles & Wonders, and such like.

This may come as a shock to you, but all of this is a BIG, FAT lie which you can prove from your own Bible! The Creator of everything, including Time taught man how to reckon Time by giving man a calendar (Exodus 12:1,2, Rom 3:2). In that calendar the day does not end at midnight, so the year cannot end at midnight on a December 31! Read it in your own Bible!

However, deceivers have come and given a deceived world (Rev 12:9, II Cor 4:4, Eph 2:2, I John 5:19) a calendar that sought to, and has succeeded in doing away with what the Creator decreed. Men who claim to represent the Most High, men at whose mouth people should seek His Way (Mal 2:7,8), have embraced this lie and turned it into a day of self-aggrandizement and filthy lucre. They dream up lying prophecies that they proclaim to their followers as the word of the Eternal. (Jer 5:31, 6:13, 14:14, 23:32, 29:9, Isaiah 59:13) On the authority of the Bible, I say without any equivocation that the Father of TRUTH, in whom is no lie, cannot give His Word to anybody for that day! He would be denying Who He is! You ought to know the source of these lies: the Saviour made it plain! John 8: 44

The ‘men of God’ can proclaim themselves to be somebody great today, and heap all the money they want now, but they will one day have an accounting with the Creator of the ends of the earth and heaven for dishonouring Him and misleading multitudes to do same. II Cor 11:14 In that day, their wealth will not save them. And when you allow yourself to be misled, you will not escape either!

Borrowing the Apostle’s words in Romans 12, I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you do not conform to this world (and its practices that dishonour the Creator): but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, (through the Word, which alone is Truth, John 17:17) that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God. I am pleading with you: desist from being part of watch night services and other such unscriptural observations! They go not honour the Creator: they dishonor Him and give His adversary the opportunity to mock Him!

Finally, please heed the warning of the Eternal: Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you, and will be a Father unto you, and ye shall be my sons and daughters, saith the Lord Almighty. II Corinthians 6:16,17

Your ‘man of God’ or the writer does not have the final say in this or any matter, but the Most High does! Rom 3:4 And what does He say about this matter?