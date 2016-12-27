Bye Bye President “Ede bii keke Onaapo” John Dramani Mahama

It is time to bid fare thee well to the most corrupt, disgraceful, incompetent and clueless President ever had in the history of Ghana’s politics. He is in the person of the outgoing-President John Dramani Mahama who self-styled himself as “President Ede bii keke” and loved dancing rhythmically to the tune and lyrics of the NDC campaign song famously titled, “Onaapo”.

By the way, could someone explain to me what that “onaapo” means? I understand the lyrics in the wake of Nana Akufo Addo and NPP’s successful election have slightly been modified to tease the President and his equally shamelessly corrupt and lawless NDC government and party members.

President Mahama upon all his obvious corrupt practices, encouragement of lawlessness, practice of selective justice in favour of the NDC scumbags who committed crimes with impunity, embezzling public funds gluttonously and orchestrating and perpetuating institutional corruption, still believed he was going to win election 2016 “one touch” because Ghanaians whom he claims have a short memory were still stupid to be ready to vote to re-elect him for a further four-year term in office.

He carelessly spent Ghana’s money; dished it out to his favourites, cronies and the NDC crooks in whom he fully trusted to do the dirty trick for him to win the re-election hands down. However, as man proposes, the good Almighty God disposes.

I know for a fact that President Mahama and the NDC were constantly in secret touch with that shameless Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, a disgrace to womanhood, to plot the rigging of the election in his favour hence his absurd infatuation with whistling and doing “Hussein Bolt’s” lightning speed sign whenever he mounted his campaign platforms.

His expectations and assurances as based on his connivance and collusions with the Electoral Commission based on their setup election-rigging machines as done in year 2012 with the aid of the Israeli Superlock Technologies Limited (STL) to electronically transmit voting results woefully failed by the very direct intervention by God Almighty who had started that strong blowing wind for change in government.

Now is the time for President Mahama to face accountability. He will be judged on the very cardinal pivots on which his NDC government was supposed to have revolved but it didn’t. The pivots as set by the founding father of the NDC, former President J. J. Rawlings were transparency, probity and accountability.

For the better comprehension of the three principal principles on which the NDC was founded but sadly could not live up to as could be ascertained by the disgusting governance by President Mahama and his cabal of greedy bastards and babies with sharp teeth, courtesy of former President Rawlings, I shall define the words.

PROBITY means Honesty, openness & sincerity

ACCOUNTABILITY means a situation in which someone is responsible for things that happen and can give a satisfactory reason for them

TRANSPARENCY means the quality of being done in an open way without secrets or the characteristic of being easy to see through

Did President Mahama, his wife Lordina Mahama, the NDC Government Ministers and Deputy Ministers, the NDC party gurus and their hired agents and assigns including those aspiring murderers, Messrs Salifu Maase alias Mugabe, Alistair Nelson and Godwin Ako Gunn pass the test of the cited cardinal pivots on which the NDC governance was supposed to revolve? No, they failed woefully, as thieves, lawless, and utter criminals as they became.

They believed and trusted in the strength of their propaganda and rigging machines. However, those machines failed them, squeaking and screeching at the time that they needed their services most. It serves them right!

Should I tell them “na niema kadankadan?” Anyway, what does that phrase mean even though we used it to tease people when we were young and growing up when one did something mischievous and it backfired on them. I think it means it serves you right but with a bad connotation.

As less intelligent as President Mahama is, he still does not see the inappropriateness about recruiting, appointing and confirming certain politically-vital but last minute.com positions while in transitory mode with a few weeks or days to exit the presidency and government. It is only in a fool’s wisdom that such initiatives are deemed appropriate to take.

Most of his last-minute-rushed recruitments and post confirmations must be looked into for revocation.

Will President Kofi Dubai escape to Dubai to enjoy his stolen wealth or he will continue to stay in Ghana to be investigated for his service to the nation? Kofi Dubai, bye, bye oo, onaapo, onaapo!

Rockson Adofo

(Written on 26 December 2016)