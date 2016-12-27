Re: Girls Girls For Nana-Addo Warns Tina Mensah

The Patriotic Alliance Movement (PAM) wishes to inform all NPP faithful, party activists, constituents in Weija Gbawe constituency and the general public to disregard the story captioned “GIRLS GIRLS FOR NANA-ADDO WARNS TINA MENSAH” published on Modern Ghana Website by Wilfred Otoo.

The said story is false and based on lies concocted by some saboteurs in Weija Gbawe constituency. To put on record, there is no group by name “GIRLS GIRLS FOR NANA ADDO” in Weija Gbawe constituency. The only group in the constituency which existed and operated in similar manner as "GIRLS GIRLS FOR NANA established by Otiko Afisa Dzaba was “GIRLS GIRLS FOR TINA” which is now called“LADIES FOR TINA” after the NPP won the December 7 elections.

PAM wishes to state emphatically that, the said story was published in bad faith by some cowards in the Weija Gbawe Constituency; therefore the story should not be given the needed attention as it lacks credibility.

According to leadership of “GIRLS GIRLS FOR TINA” now " LADIES FOR TINA", and "V16" they have not issued out any warning to any person be it, the President Elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo or the MP Elect, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, hence the said story is untrue.

The leadership of the groups, further debunked the assertion that, Hon. Patrick Kumor, the first Vice Chair of the Weija Gbawe branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who doubled as the campaign manager for the just ended general elections which saw the NPP as winners is a womanizer. This reckless statement is unfortunate and lacks the merit for it to be considered as the truth.

Just for the records, Mr. Patrick Kumor is happily married with a daughter, therefore for any person or group of persons to make this weird allegation has or have evil intention against him and the party at large.

The same story went ahead to lay false claim that, the MP Elect, Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley met a group of Assembly members and told them to support her as she makes frantic efforts to ensure that Mr. Patrick Kumor becomes the Municipal Chief Executive for the Ga South Municipal Assembly.

This is a complete lie in the highest order framed by pathological liars. The fact of the matter is that, it is the Assembly Members lead by Hon. Patrick Baidoo, the Assembly man for New Gbawe Electoral area that called on the MP Elect to convey their congratulatory and fare well messages to the MP Elect on her election as Member of Parliament for the constituency. The nomination of the Municipal Chief Executive was not among the issues discussed at the said meeting.

PAM, however, calls on Hon. Patrick Baidoo, the Assembly man for New Gbawe Electoral area and Mr. Taofik Latiff (Feeky), deputy "V16" coordinator who are behind the publication to apologize to all for peddling such falsehood about the MP Elect for Weija Gbawe constituency and Mr. Patrick Kumor, the constituency’s first vice chairman.

Mr. Patrick Kumor, has risen through the rank and file of our great party to come this far, therefore he deserves to be accorded the needed respect. You may disagree with him on some issues but to the extent of manufacturing lies to tarnish his hard earned reputation.

Thank you

….signed…

Kwesi Amoako-Agyapong (KAA)

Spokes Person for PAM