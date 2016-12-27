Labone Leo Club donates to Chosen Children Centre

Accra, Dec 26, GNA - The Labone Leo Club, an international youth club, on Monday donated provisions and stationery to the Chosen Children's Centre in Darkuman.

Leo Lynus Affotey-Annang, the President of the Labone Leo Club said that the donation was one of its humanitarian services to the community this season.

"As part of our 23rd chatter anniversary celebration, we intended to support the less privileged in our society and we came to discover the Chosen Children Centre.

'Although the initial intention was to provide the Centre with a library, we found that the Centre had more pressing needs which were basic," he said, adding that so the Club donated books, a wooden shelf, food items, mattresses and first aid kit to the Centre.

Mrs Gertrude Mensa-Bonsu, the Managing Director of the Centre, said that there were 55 children being catered for at the Centre.

The Centre provides the children with food, home, and education.

She added that the Children's Center was mainly made up of children whose parents were in the rehab center and children who were abandoned on the street.

Mrs Mensa-Bonsu also said that the main source of funding for the Centre was donations and it has survived on donations over the years.

Lion Frank Ayivor, the President of the Lion's Club, reiterated the club's commitment to the community, saying, "over the years we have had eye screenings, hospital visits, donations, scholarships and many other humanitarian projects as our commitment is serving the community".

Leo Anthony Dennis Eklu, a former President of the Labone Leo Club, noted that the Club embarked on an average of 15 humanitarian services yearly.

This, he said, was sometimes done in collaboration with other Leo or Lion clubs.

Gertrude Mensa-Otabil commended the Labone Leo Club for its initiative and encouraged other organizations to support the Centre.

GNA

By Caroline Pomeyie, GNA