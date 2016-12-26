Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Business & Finance | 26 December 2016 19:41 CET

Domestic air travel volume unchanged during Xmas

By CitiFMonline

Despite the increased travels that usually characterise festive seasons, domestic airlines are yet to witness any of such increases.

The airlines say the volume of patronage of air transport has not changed significantly during the Christmas season.

According to them, the numbers have been almost the same as expected for their fleets.

“Patronage has not changed; it has been as we expected, since we have reduced the flight schedules so the numbers for each flight is just enough to carry,” the Chief Operating Officer of Africa World Airlines (AWA), Captain Samuel Thompson told Citi Business News.

The CEO of Starbow Airlines, James Eric Antwi also alluded, “Patronage has improved but not so much; travelling to Kumasi and Tamale for instance has increased slightly but returning to Accra is not that encouraging.”

Citi Business News' checks reveal that the airlines have equally adjusted their flight schedules for the holidays.

For AWA, Captain Thompson explained that the company has reviewed the schedules even though its services are still available to the travelling public.

“The trend we have seen is that people travel early in the morning compared to late in the afternoon; we didn't go on break, we are still operating because people are traveling all the time,” he said.

Meanwhile Starbow Airlines didn't fly on Christmas Day and is expected to go off again on January 1, 2017.

But the CEO tells Citi Business News all operations are on schedule in between those two days.

“We've been flying only that we have reduced our schedules on selected days. We didn't fly on Sunday [December 25th] but we have since resumed until the 1st of January that we will go on a break and resume subsequently,” Mr. Antwi remarked.


By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Business & Finance

The key to wisdom is stupidity so the key to success is failure.
By: David Kofi Awusi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img