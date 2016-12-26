I was not in Dubai last year for Christmas - Mahama reacts to mockings

President John Mahama has reacted to tweets mocking him for spending Christmas in his home constituency in Bole in the Northern region following his government's defeat.

Some Ghanaian youth on social media mocked the President, suggesting that he has indeed fallen from grace to grass because only last year he spent Christmas in Dubai.

But in tweet, President Mahama has corrected that he was not in Dubai for Christmas last year. He was in his constituency on Christmas Day 2015.

President Mahama rather spent Christmas holidays in Dubai in 2013.

President John Mahama met Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the UAE in Dubai in 2013.

President John Dramani Mahama left Accra on Monday, December 23, 2013 for the United Arab Emirates, where he and his family spent the Christmas and the New Year holidays.

For that trip, the then NPP General Secretary Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie criticised the president for 'abandoning' this country at a time of economic difficulty.

