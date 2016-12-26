Politicians must be humble - Dr Tetteh

Accra, Dec. 26, GNA - Dr Lawrence Tetteh, an International Evangelist and Economist has asked politicians to make humility the bedrock of leadership and 'must walk the talk of humility'.

He also urged the citizenry to note that the 2016 general election was over and must therefore close their ranks and unite to build Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, he said: 'The battle is over, let's unite to build the nation.

'Ghanaians should let 2017 be free of the political competition, which leads to the soiling of the hard won reputation of people.'

Dr Tetteh also the President and Founder of the UK based World Miracle Outreach said there was no draw in the game. Only one person won and 'so let's rely on God for divine direction for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-elect and look towards the bigger picture- Ghana'.

He said the intemperate language that characterised the 2016 elections should stop, adding that the practice gave the impression to people outside the country that Ghanaians were at war.

He observed that though Ghanaians made so much noise about conflict they were always associated with the culture of togetherness.

Dr Tetteh said Ghanaians should continue to be the agents of peace and come together in a massive united front for the interest of the nation.

He said Ghanaians should learn to be political without being partisan, deal with social matters and should be discerning about issues. They must also stand for principles and not personalities.

He asked Nana Akufo- Addo to see his three times approach towards the Presidency as an act of God and should therefore let Godliness to be his pursuit.

'God knows how to put the pieces together.

'You have the time to start your tenure as President and the time to leave office. Try and leave a good legacy for the country and strive always to be closer to your God,' he said.

He advised the President-elect to be wary of the people he surrounded himself with, since most leaders were destroyed by the personalities around them.

'Nana Akufo-Addo should not hesitate to call people who are not playing to his tune to order,' he said.

He said the incoming president should not be guarded by emotions and avoid the misinformation that may emanate from sources like the Social Media.

Dr Tetteh commended President John Dramani Mahama for conceding defeat in the elections and Nana Akufo-Addo for taking the same action in 2012, when the New Patriotic Party lost the Election Petition at the Supreme Court.

He said whoever looked down on the decision taken by President Mahama and the President -elect should monitor developments in The Gambia, where Yaya Jammeh the incumbent Head of State, had lost elections but refusing to step down.

GNA