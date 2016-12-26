Muslim leaders urged to avoid shameful acts

Accra, Dec. 26, GNA - The Spiritual Leader of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana, Sheikh Abul-Faidi Abdulai Ahmed Maikano Jallo, has urged Muslim leaders to avoid shameful acts in the discharge of their duties.

He said such shameful and disgraceful acts destroy leadership and do not bring honour to Allah.

He also urged Muslim youth to let the fear of Allah guide them and to eschew any form of evil and violence.

Sheikh Maikano Jallo made the appeal during the coronation of Sheikh Ibrahim Leetei Mensah as the Tijaniyya Muslim Council Chief Imam of the Greater Accra Region at La, Accra.

The occasion was used to also induct into office members of the La Dade Kotopon Branch of the GaDangme Muslim Council.

The members include Mrs Benkisu Ofotey Gawe now Naa Gamu I, Alhaji Ismaila Armah Ashitey now Nii Gamu I, Florence Lantey Mensah and Alhaji Mustapha Lamptey, Youth Imam.

The colourful ceremony was attended by chiefs, opinion leaders, imams and Islamic scholars from the length and breadth of the nation.

Sheikh Maikano Jallo urged the new Council Members to provide servant leadership for the people.

He further extended invitation to his fellow Muslims to part take in the 2017 edition of Quran recitation.

He noted that the date and venue for the event would be announced later.

Sultan Ahmed Nii Nortey Caesar, Founder and Director of the GaDangme Muslim Council urged Muslims to see themselves as one people and to unit for the nation's socioeconomic development.

Mr Michael Sowah Nortey, the Administrator of the Presbyterian Interfaith Research and Resource Centre, called for peaceful coexistence between people of the various religious groups in Ghana.

An elated Sheikh Ibrahim Mensah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency expressed his gratitude to the national leadership of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council for the honour done him.

He appealed to all Muslims to live in peace with their fellow Muslims and people of other religious faiths.

GNA

By Iddi Yire, GNA