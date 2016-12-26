Revellers flock beaches to climax Christmas festivities

Accra, Dec. 26, GNA - Hundreds of revellers on Boxing Day flocked major beaches in Accra to climax the celebration of the 2016 Christmas festivities with parties and picnics ostensibly to say 'Good Bye' to the year and freshen up for 2017.

A visit to some of the beaches by the Ghana News Agency around midday saw large crowds of revellers eating and drinking the time away, some taking a swim, and others engaging in various fun games and dancing to the tunes of the country's most popular artists.

At the Korle-Gonno Beach, the beach's security details were present to keep order and protect the holidaymakers from intruders. An official at the Resort who spoke on anonymity told the GNA that Lifeguards had been engaged to ensure safety, within areas demarcated for safe swimming.

At the popular La Pleasure Beach, GNA observed multitude of people trooping in, the car park was almost filled to capacity by the time of the visit.

GNA also observed that the queue at the entrance of La Pleasure Beach was long by mid-day but anxious holidaymakers patiently waited for their turn to buy a ticket. There was heavy security detail to keep order.

Food vendors cash on to offer everything you will like to have on your plate that will really make you feel you have had the meal of your life at affordable prices.

The food vendors and drinking spots dotted along the demarcated vicinity at the La Pleasure Beach have employed the services of beautiful ladies who engage in smart marketing antics to attract holidaymakers to their mounted canopies.

GNA also observed some Americans and Europeans who were basking in the tropical sun and sea breeze at the La Pleasure Beach, whilst enjoying a vast array of entertainments being chunk-out.

Artists also were noted using the beach sand to build various creative features including the image of a female, map of Ghana, and quite dramatic at the beach was presence of acrobatic groups entertaining the holidaymakers for a token.

An official at the Beach told the GNA that the operators of the facility have employed various safety measures to protect swimmers and to prevent deaths.

Mr Patrick Ofie Ansah, an Estate Officer, who was enjoying the ambiance at the La Beach, told the GNA, 'well after hard work throughout the year, at least one need to cool it off with the family on such occasions'.

Mrs Emmanuelle Obeng Wiafe, an entrepreneur, said: 'refreshment serve as nourishment for the body and soul, an opportunity to release tension and move away from the normal office monotony'.

A Police Officer on duty at the La Pleasure Beach explained that the Police Administration as part of the Operation Father Christmas have deployed both plain clothed and uniform officers at the various entertainment centres to ward off thieves who normally try to take advantage of such mass environment.

Other holidaymakers were also noted by GNA enjoying themselves at the less developed sites at the eastern and western ends of the La beach.

Most people who live around the beach took the opportunity to make some money by selling edibles and drinks at increased prices.

However, most people who could not afford the gate fees at the more organized beaches had to make do with the Independence Square beach.

Other beaches visited include the Dansoman Beach, Nungua Beach and other entertainment spots which were also attracting mass holidaymakers.

GNA

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA