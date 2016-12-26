Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Health | 26 December 2016 17:22 CET

Takoradi, Kwesimintsim Hospitals record seven deliveries

By GNA

Takoradi, Dec. 25, GNA - The Takoradi and Kwesimintsim Hospitals in the Western Region recorded seven deliveries comprising three boys and four girls on the eve of Christmas, December 24, 2016.

Madam Adrenalina Lartey, the mid-wife in-charge of the Maternity Ward at the Takoradi Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency that, there were three males and two females and that all the deliveries were normal and the babies weighed between 2.6 and 3.6 kilogram.

At the time of the visit, all the mothers who delivered had been discharged.

At the Kwesimintsim Hospital, Madam Elizabeth Appiah, the mid-wife in-charge of the facility, indicated that only two deliveries were recorded on the Christmas Eve both of whom were females weighing 2.7 and 3.4 kilogram respectively.

However, she said, one of the deliveries was conducted through caesarean session and that both the mother and the baby were doing well. GNA

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Health

The person who loses his wealth loses so much, and the person who loses his/her friend loses more, but he who loses his/her courage loses everything.
By: Aaron Lordstone Kpog
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img