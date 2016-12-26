Takoradi, Kwesimintsim Hospitals record seven deliveries

Takoradi, Dec. 25, GNA - The Takoradi and Kwesimintsim Hospitals in the Western Region recorded seven deliveries comprising three boys and four girls on the eve of Christmas, December 24, 2016.

Madam Adrenalina Lartey, the mid-wife in-charge of the Maternity Ward at the Takoradi Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency that, there were three males and two females and that all the deliveries were normal and the babies weighed between 2.6 and 3.6 kilogram.

At the time of the visit, all the mothers who delivered had been discharged.

At the Kwesimintsim Hospital, Madam Elizabeth Appiah, the mid-wife in-charge of the facility, indicated that only two deliveries were recorded on the Christmas Eve both of whom were females weighing 2.7 and 3.4 kilogram respectively.

However, she said, one of the deliveries was conducted through caesarean session and that both the mother and the baby were doing well. GNA

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA