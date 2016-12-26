Let the birth of Christ be a moment of spiritual awakening

Tema, Dec. 25, GNA - Reverend Canon Patrick Okaija-Bortier, Parish Priest of the Christ the King Anglican Church at Sakomono,Tema, has admonished Christians to see the birth of Jesus Christ as a time to awaken their spirituality.

He said even though Christ was born in the obscurity of darkness, his spirit took centre stage in the humankind as he personified total humility and self-denial.

The parish priest made these remarks in a homely on Christmas day on Sunday to mark the birth of Christ.

Parishioners, most of whom were clad in white apparels were in a jubilant mood as they sang and danced joyfully to carols.

Canon Patrick Okaijah-Bortier said Christmas he had over the time become seemingly mundane as many had downplayed its significance.

He said even though Christmas is celebrated as the day of the birth of Christ, it also symbolised deeply the true significance of spiritual life as Christ is the personification of divinity.

Christ, he further indicated, was born at a time when ignorance, superstition, greed, hatred and hypocrisy prevailed, and said purity had been forgotten and morality, neglected lately.

"If the seeker must enter into a new life of spiritual aspiration, purity and development, then the Christ-spirit must take its birth within his heart" he added.

He admonished parishioners to embrace Christ and see him as the wonderful counselor, all powerful and most divine who knew the encumbrances of those he had dominion over.

He decried the acts of some fatherly figures who had become incorrigible and irresponsible as they had neglected their fatherly roles, and said Christ had become an everlasting father for the deserted and marginalised.

He described Jesus as the Prince of Peace whose rebirth should give Christians some reassurance of his endless love, saying "the celebration of Christ as an embodiment of peace will grant us redemption, restoration and renewed fortification".

An education fund, Christ the King Anglican Church Education Fund, was inaugurated and members inducted to provide a scholarship scheme for brilliant but needy children in second cycle and tertiary institutions.

With an initial seed capital of GHC 50,000, the fund as envisioned, would alleviate the genuine hardship of members who were unable to take their wards through school.

The chairperson of the fund, Dr Victoria Barnnor, expressed appreciation to the parish and pledged to work assiduously with other members to effectively.

She further pledged the fund would be transparent and called for shared responsibility by all parishioners to ensure that funds were used judiciously.

GNA

By James Amoh Jnr, GNA