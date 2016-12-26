TOR workers to support incoming administration

Tema, Dec. 25, GNA - The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has held its annual thanksgiving service with a charge to workers to fully support any administration appointed to take over after January 7, 2017.

The nation's refinery managers who are mostly politically appointed, anticipate a new management when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) hands over power to President Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on January 7, 2017.

Mr Kwame Awuah Darko, Managing Director (MD) of TOR, addressing workers said, all support and commitment should be given to the MD to be appointed to help sustain the good foundation he had laid.

Mr Darko urged workers not to whittle away the good foundation he had set adding that it still needed strengthening.

He recounted how the company was indebted and at the verge of collapse when he took over its administration.

He announced with joy that TOR from the beginning of 2016 had refined seven million barrels of crude oil with an extra one million barrels awaiting refining.

The TOR Managing Director said in February 2017, the refinery would embark on a turnaround maintenance.

He added that TOR would in 2017, expand to process between 16 million and 18 million barrels of crude oil.

He thanked the workers and management for their support and commitment towards achieving his vision to turn around the dwindling fortunes of the company.

Mr Darko however reminded workers not to rest on their oars as there was still a lot of work to be done at the refinery.

GNA

By Laudia Sawer, GNA