The peace of Christ should resonate in our homes - Catholic Bishop

Takoradi, Dec. 26, GNA - The Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Bishop of the Sekondi-Takoradi Diocese of the Catholic Church, has charged Christians to let the peace Christ's birth brings to the world resonates in their homes.

He said Isaiah, the Prophet, prophesied about the coming Messiah's birth that he would be the Prince of Peace and His kingdom would reign forever.

He, therefore, urged Christians to trust in Jesus Christ in order to be liberated from the shackles of sin and bondage.

Most Rev Kwofie said this in a sermon on Christmas Sunday at the Star of the Sea Cathedral in Takoradi.

The church was full to capacity with many of the congregation clad in white to signify their joy for the birth of Christ.

He entreated Christians to pray ceaselessly because prayer was a powerful tool that could conquer all challenges in life.

He warned that persons who engaged in occultism would suffer God's judgement and thus, warned them to refrain from their evil deeds to avert the wrath.

Most Rev Kwofie commended the Electoral Commission, the political parties, the security agencies, the media and Ghanaians for ensuring successful elections.

He noted that the country's democracy had come of age in view of the maturity exhibited by all the election stakeholders and the country's democratic credentials would be a benchmark for other African countries and the rest of the world.

The Bishop of the Sekondi-Takoradi Catholic Diocese also commended President John Mahama and the President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo for the maturity and mutual respect shown towards each other and asked Ghanaians to learn from them.

He led the congregation to pray for sustained peace for the country and God's wisdom and guidance for the leadership of the country in order to ensure economic wellbeing for the entire citizenry.

At the Fire Glory Chapel in Tanokrom, Reverend Samuel Kwesi Abraham called on Christians to value the birth of Christ through righteous living.

He said living righteous meant that Christians should eschew covetousness and become more content with what God had blessed them with.

Rev Abraham drawing a parable from Luke 12:12-20 also reminded this generation to acknowledge and appreciate him in that manner.

He prayed for the congregation for forgiveness and the favour of God in 2017.

GNA

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah/ Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA