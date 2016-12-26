Christians urged to adhere to God's commandment

Accra, Dec. 26 GNA - Pastor Emmanuel Boateng, an Associate Pastor of the Trinity Baptist Church, has called on Christians to adhere to the word of God to change from the old ways of doing things as it is the essence of the celebration of Christmas.

Preaching from the Gospel of Luke Chapter 1: 26 to 35; Pastor Boateng, said Jesus' mission on earth was to take way the effect of sins and make things new for humankind and it was through the Father that we could have eternal life.

'The celebration of the birth is not only merry making but an event that took place that there would be a change from old ways to new ways,' he stressed.

Pastor Boateng said this in a Christmas message on the theme: "The Supreme Jesus," at the Trinity Baptist in Accra on Sunday to commemorate to the birth of Christ.

He said Christmas was a season to reflect and act upon the 'blessings and opportunities we have because of the birth, life, atonement, and resurrection of the saviour, Jesus Christ.

He, therefore, urged Christians to re-dedicate their lives to the service of God and mankind.

The in house-Choir- Spirit of Inspiration entertained guests with melodious Christmas hymns, which elicited applause after every delivery.

GNA

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA