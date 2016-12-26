Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Congo | 26 December 2016 13:42 CET

13 civilians killed in DR Congo Christmas Day ethnic attack

By AFP
A military operation was deployed to put an end to the Christmas Day killing spree. By Junior D. Kannah (AFP/File)
Goma (DR Congo) (AFP) - A militia from DR Congo's Nande ethnic group has killed thirteen civilians from the Hutu community in the restive North Kivu province, an official told AFP Monday.

A military operation to put an end to the Christmas Day killing spree left three Nande fighters dead, said local official Alphonse Mahano.

The violence came after 13 members of the Nande ethnic group were killed Thursday by Hutu militia forces in the same region.

"change is what every human needs but when we change there is acures"
