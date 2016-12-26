MTN Supports New Nursing Mothers On Boxing Day

MTN Ghana, the leading telecommunications network has donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedi’s to new nursing mothers at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Monday, December 26.

Mothers from Suntreso and Tafo government hospital, will benefit from the ice-hub from MTN with 160 hampers.

Presenting the items, Mr. Peter Bimpeh, MTN commercial manager, Northern sector said, the move forms part of the company social responsibilities in line with their annual ritual to support new borns on boxing day.

According to him, similar program is rolling in other leading hospital in the Northern, Western and Greater Accra region.

The donation is to fetch the new mothers who gave birth on 25 of December 2016 Boxing Day, during this year Christmas festivity.

He indicated that, MTN has done this decades of years to put smile on babies born on this memorable day.

He pledges the concern to support the abandoned new maternity block at KATH.

On her part, Mrs. Cynthia Bruce Smith, the Nursing manager on the ONG at KATH thanked the management for such a kind gesture towards new babies.

She disclosed that, 12 babies were born on the 25th before noon.

She, therefore, pleaded with MTN to help ease congestions at the maternity halls by supporting the completion of the abandoned maternity hall.