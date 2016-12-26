Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 26 December 2016 12:58 CET

MTN Supports New Nursing Mothers On Boxing Day

By Isaac Okyere

MTN Ghana, the leading telecommunications network has donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedi’s to new nursing mothers at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Monday, December 26.

Mothers from Suntreso and Tafo government hospital, will benefit from the ice-hub from MTN with 160 hampers.

Presenting the items, Mr. Peter Bimpeh, MTN commercial manager, Northern sector said, the move forms part of the company social responsibilities in line with their annual ritual to support new borns on boxing day.

According to him, similar program is rolling in other leading hospital in the Northern, Western and Greater Accra region.

The donation is to fetch the new mothers who gave birth on 25 of December 2016 Boxing Day, during this year Christmas festivity.

He indicated that, MTN has done this decades of years to put smile on babies born on this memorable day.

He pledges the concern to support the abandoned new maternity block at KATH.

On her part, Mrs. Cynthia Bruce Smith, the Nursing manager on the ONG at KATH thanked the management for such a kind gesture towards new babies.

She disclosed that, 12 babies were born on the 25th before noon.

She, therefore, pleaded with MTN to help ease congestions at the maternity halls by supporting the completion of the abandoned maternity hall.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

WHAT YOU CONSIDER DISAPPOINTMENT ARE APPOINT TO GOD BECAUSE HE KNOWS HOW TO DEAL WITH YOUR CASE.ONLY TRUST HIM TO THE VERY END OF LIFE
By: RICHARD BOAKYE V
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img