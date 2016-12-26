Merry Christmas To President-Elect Nana Akufo Addo

It is only appropriate to wish Nana Akufo Addo, the most incorruptible but sadly equally the most maliciously maltreated or mocked politician in the annals of Ghana’s politics, a meritorious seasonal greetings at this time of the year.

His enemies and the enemies of Ghana plotted, colluded and desired to see his defeat at every election to permanently deny him the ascension to Ghana’s presidency. However, as man proposes, God disposes.

All the evil plans and intents by his political rivals have been made nonsense by the Good Almighty God that he continually trusts in and surrounds himself and his political career wholeheartedly.

It is therefore imperative upon me to wish him not only a Merry Christmas but also, a Successful New Year with the wisdom of biblical King Solomon, the fear and love of God of King David and the longevity of Methuselah.

The incoming President must still let the Good God that he worships and believes in to guide him throughout his presidency. He has to be firm, fair and friendly. He should let the law which is no respecter of persons take its due course without interfering with it with the aim of twisting it in favour of whomever as seen to be done by the outing-President Mahama and his NDC-led government hence the practice of selective justice becoming the order of the day in Ghana.

Finally, be it reiterated to President-elect Nana Akufo Addo to beware of 7 January 2017. He is not to be HUGGED by anyone be they his wife, foreign or local dignitaries, former or outgoing Presidents. NOBOBY means no person.

When one visits a blacksmith’s workshop and finds him repeatedly hammering at a particular section of his metalwork, it is that portion that matters most to him, so a saying goes. This is the third time I have put out a publication advising Nana Akufo Addo to beware of 7 January 2017 in the same manner that Julius Caesar was warned to beware of the ides (15th) of March but which he did ignore and subsequently met his untimely death at the hands of friends whom he trusted hence turning to Brutus to say, “Et tu Brute?” Was Brutus not his best friend but in the end becoming one of his assassins?

I extend my warmest Christmas greetings to President-elect Nana Akufo Addo, his entire family and all NPP faithful and Ghanaians.

Rockson Adofo

(Written on 26 December 2016)