Upper West: Police start manhunt for killer of murdered officer

Police officers in the Upper West Region are on a manhunt for suspected robbers who shot and killed a police officer over the weekend.

The deceased, Constable Edmund Kokovi, was said to have been reporting to his post at the District Chief Executive's residence at Wechiau when he was killed.

The Crime officer for the Upper West Regional Police Service, Superintendent Alhaji Fuseini Musa Awenaba said his outfit would be counting on cooperation from residents of the area to apprehend the perpetrators of the murder.

Speaking to Citi News, Superintendent Awenaba said “we have left information around with people in the communities. Maybe they might have seen such people during the night.”

“For now, we don't have concrete information that will lead to the arrest of the people but we believe that with the enthusiasm showed by the people in the community, they are going to help us to trace the culprits involved and get them arrested,” he added.

The incident

Superintendent Awenaba earlier narrated the incident to Citi News indicating that the suspected robbers were speeding on a motorbike when the now deceased officer tried to stop them.

“They were on top speed so he was flashing his touch light for them to slow down. But instead of slowing down, the two motorbikes got ahead him and he got down to warn them. As soon as he got down one of the suspects shot him from the bush because they saw that he was a Policeman.”

He added that the suspects run into a nearby bush and that an eyewitness later reported the incident to the Police.

“The person who picked him sensed danger so he turned and came back to the Police to alert his colleagues to go to his aid. But when they got there he was lying down in a pool of blood. They rushed him to the District hospital and he was confirmed dead. As at now the body has been deposited at the Wa Regional Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation,” the Crime Officer added.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonine.com/Ghana