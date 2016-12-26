Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Forgive those who offended you – BA chiefs appeal to Akufo-Addo

The President of the Brong Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs has appealed to president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo to forgive all those who wronged him during the electioneering campaigns.

Nana Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese IV, who is also Omanhene of Yeji called on the president-elect not to take any of the offensive comments to heart but embrace everyone.

“I observed during the run-up to the elections that many unpleasant comments were made against you, I will urge you to forgive all those who offended you,” the chief who endorsed President Mahama’s second term bid said.

Akufo-Addo was obviously the most vilified presidential candidate prior to the December polls.

His opponents and their supporters, including President Mahama attacked his personality and leadership style describing him as a dictator and an intolerant leader.

But, Nana Kagbrese IV urged Mr. Akufo-Addo to be a father of the nation and let go any comments from groups or individuals that may have hurt his personality.

“There is an adage that encourages parents to forgive their children when they offend them. Don’t take anything to heart,” he said.

Politics

