KNUST appoints new Registrar

By GNA

Andrews Kwasi Boateng has been appointed as the new Registrar of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Governing Council held in Kumasi.

A statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Relations Office, Mr. Kwame Yeboah Junior, said he would serve for a five-year term.

Mr. Boateng, 51, who succeeds the late Kobby Yebo-Okrah until his appointment, was the Registrar of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Sunyani.

He began his career as University Administrator at the KNUST, in 1999, a position he held for 13 years - working on various schedules and offices including the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, College of Science - KNUST Accra Office, the General Administration and the Human Resources Division of the Registrar’s Office.

In the year 2010, he served as Secretary to the Presidential Committee on Emoluments, a Committee appointed to determine the salaries and emoluments of Article 71 Office Holders.

He has been a member of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) since 1999.

