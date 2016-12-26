We Shouldn't Disappoint Ghanaians - Afoko To NPP

Mr Paul Awentami Afoko has disclosed that Ghanaians have reposed much confidence in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) which will be forming the next government on January 7, 2016.

This according to him was manifested at the December 7 poll,s stating that the party cannot afford to let them down after being entrusted with the destiny of the country.

On his Christmas and New Year message in a release issued and signed by him on Saturday December 24, 2016, he stated, “I pray for God’s blessings for everyone and urge members of our party to use the yuletide to do a self-introspection with the view to reforming our conduct for the good of the party and country.

These festivities come at a time the party has won power and is patiently waiting to form the next government on January 7, 2016. I therefore wish to use this opportunity to urge all and sundry in the party to conduct themselves in a manner that resonates the ideals and ideologies of the NPP.

Ghanaians expect a lot from us and we must not dare to disappoint them.

Let us not be averse to dissenting and opposing views of issues within the party and see persons with such opinions as members who lack loyalty to their party. This new behavior does not resonate with us and is also driving potential members and sympathizers away.

The great Dr K. A. Busia of blessed memory reminded us that, “The real test of a democracy is not just the right of a minority to disagree, but the right of an individual to disagree with the majority and still feel secure.”

As we celebrate the birth of Christ, let us also remember our leaders in prayers and thank God for seeing us through a peaceful election. May the New Year bring us abundant blessings and may we remain united and serve as a model of democracy to other African countries”