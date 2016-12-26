Police Officer Shot Dead At Wa West

A police officer has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Wechiau in Wa West in the Upper East region.

Constable Edmund Kokovi who was on duty at the DCE’s residence was killed around 10pm Saturday while returning to post after going to purchase phone credit in town.

The suspects, according an eyewitness, Daniel Dortuo, were returning from a robbery operation on two motorbikes and thought the police officer, who was also a passenger on a motorbike, was chasing them.

They opened fire after the officer beckoned their speeding motorbikes to slow down because there was a church convention ahead.

The body has since been deposited at the Wa regional hospital while investigations are yet to begin.