Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 26 December 2016 00:20 CET

Police Officer Shot Dead At Wa West

Source: Starrfmonline.com

A police officer has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Wechiau in Wa West in the Upper East region.

Constable Edmund Kokovi who was on duty at the DCE’s residence was killed around 10pm Saturday while returning to post after going to purchase phone credit in town.

The suspects, according an eyewitness, Daniel Dortuo, were returning from a robbery operation on two motorbikes and thought the police officer, who was also a passenger on a motorbike, was chasing them.

They opened fire after the officer beckoned their speeding motorbikes to slow down because there was a church convention ahead.

The body has since been deposited at the Wa regional hospital while investigations are yet to begin.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

life has value for those that accepts thier failure but persevering what is worth achieving
By: Boaz Akude
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img