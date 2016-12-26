‘Change’ Will Begin January 7 – NPP

The New Patriotic Party has assured that the change they promised will begin to manifest on January 7,2017 after the President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has taken over the Presidency.

According to a Christmas Day statement signed by the party’s acting general secretary John Boadu, the Akufo-Addo government will seek partnership with Ghanaians in order to effectively bring about social and economic transformation.

“It is our firm belief that the benefits of the change will begin to manifest next year after the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been sworn into office on January 7, 2017,” the statement said.

It added : “We want to appeal to all Ghanaians to remember the president-elect and the NPP in their prayers so that we can be well-positioned to serve the best interest of the country after taking power.

“It is important to be reminded ourselves of the need to be moderate and measured during the celebrations to avoid any unpleasant happenings that will be injurious to us as individuals and the nation”.

It also urged Ghanaians to pray for the incoming President and his team to succeed on the job.

“More importantly, we are celebrating this year’s holidays at a time the change we had all been yearning for in the political leadership of the country has been made possible through the support Ghanaians offered the NPP during the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“We want to use this occasion to re-assure the nation that the incoming NPP government will seek effective partnership with all Ghanaians, individuals and groups, as we work together to ensure that the new era of change engenders the kind of progress and prosperity that will satisfy the needs and aspirations of the people,” it noted.