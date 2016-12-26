Open Letter To President Elect, Nana Akufo Addo

Dear President-elect,

I want to first of congratulate you on your victory in the just ended general elections. Your victory is an indication of the growing restlessness of majority of ghanaians to see a new leadership style that will ensure that we as a nation head towards the path of restoration and hope. I also want to express my hope that you will use your new office to push radically for the liberation of the populace from the subjugation of the political elite and establishment. Anything less than that would leave much to be desired.

Mr. President, teachers are one of the most unappreciated professionals in this country considering the effort and sacrifices that the make towards the progress of the country.

Mr. President during the campaign season, you promised to reinstate nurses and teacher trainee allowances. Irrespective of whether that decision is prudent or not in the longer is not a matter of discussion. What is need ed is the support of ghanaians to see that such policy succedes. However, there are two delicate and pressing issues i wish to draw your attention to.

Mr president, teachers are one of the most unappreciated group of professionals in the country. People still believe that teachers' reward are in heaven hence there is no need to reward them on earth. What worsens the situation is that the states seems to have inculcated this negative mentality into it's policy framework.

The mahama led government placed injunction payment of arears to teachers and payed them three months out of the total period of arears due them. After much pressure put on the government by teacher's associations, gov't lifted the suspension and resume full payment. However due to the election, there are still teachers who yet to recieve their arrears.

I want to appeal to you to resume payment upon your assumption to office. If trainees who do not merit their 'allawa' will recieve it, how much more teachers who worked for their arrears. Another issue that needs your attention is the payment of 'allawa' of agric. college students. Most people are not aware that agric.