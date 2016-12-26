Girls Girls Action For Nana Addo Warns Tina Mensah

Some Members of the Girls Girls Action For Nana Addo and “V 16” of Weija- Gbawe, a group that involved energetic young girls who dedicated themselves to the cause off the NPP during the 2016 elections, have issued a strong warning to the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Weija –Gbawe, Tina Mensah to desist from lobbying for Patrick Kumoh to become the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga South Municipal Assembly or face their wrath.

They also cautioned leading members of the party to discontinue the intense lobbying for various positions in the impending President – elect Nana Addos administration.

The group disclosed that some people are desperately lobbying for certain positions in Nana Addo’s administration using journalists, political pundits, civil society organizations, religious leaders and some vulnerable youth as lobbyists.

According to sources Tina Mensah at a meeting with some assembly members last week called on them to support her as she makes frantic efforts to ensure that Patrick Kumoh becomes the next Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga South Municipal Assembly.

“We have been in this party and worked a lot to get the party this far before Patrick came to join us. He joined the party not too long ago and there are people who are better qualified than Patrick, Tina’s behaviour is unacceptable and we would not tolerate it,” They Stated.

We want very competent people to go into our Assemblies and so it should be expected that such people are rationale and discerning enough to do what is in the best interest of the party and the country in general.

We don’t want a womanizer as our MCE and we will resist any attempt by Tina and her cohorts to lobby and get Patrick the MCE position.

They further, decried the practice of same old faces of the party always scheming for positions at the expense of others who are equally qualified and competent, insisting such practice is “unacceptable.”

The ladies called on politicians and other Ghanaians to stop exerting pressure on Nana Addo through lobbying and afford him the freedom to make his appointments, stressing that such lobbying activities only tend to influence people to make mistakes, Breed corruption, retard development, and cause unhealthy competition between people.

The group however expressed belief in Nana Addo to live up to his track record of competence by appointing the right people to fill various positions in his administration.