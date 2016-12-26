Rev. Moses Bennisan And His Team Feed Nsawam Prison Inmates

Ghanaian Preacher, Rev. Moses Bennisan in partnership with Nubian Accessories has fed over five hundred (500) inmates at the Male Prisons Nsawam on Wednesday, December 21.

The refreshment which has come as a way of putting smiles on the faces of the inmate also seeks to celebrate them after they had successfully underwent certificate and diploma Bible course at the Rabicon Bible School in the prisons.

The core mandate for the establishment of the Bible School is to teach inmates to know and accept Christ while serving their jail terms and become transformed people.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Juliana Asabea Duah-Kujar, CEO of Nubian Accessories cautioned the inmates who went through the Bible School to pay adherence to all teachings and knowledge they have acquired. She also tasked them to pray daily and apply faith in everything they do.

Rev Derrick Antwi, a lecturer at the Bible School who taught them the course ‘Ministerial Character Building’ reminded his students now grandaunts that their lives and way of living should reflect that of Christ quoting“By their fruits, You shall know them.”

The excited inmates who were so much enthused by the love and benevolent acts expressed their profound gratitude to the organizers; they also prayed the blessings of God replenish every penny used to feed them.

One inmate (name withheld) remarked that, this meal they just received would serve as diner for most of them with a scriptural verse from Matthew 25: 35

“What you have just done for us is simply awesome and the food we just received will serve as diner for most of us here as we do not have food to eat.”

Rev. Moses Bennisan, president of Family Altar who had a week earlier donated copies of his two newly launched books ‘Financial Independence’ and ‘Raising Billionaires’ again reminded them not allow their stay in prison to hinder their careers.

He cited some personalities who came out of prison and became presidents of nations. Joseph in the bible and Former South African President Nelson Mandela spent many years in prison but eventually they become Prime Minister and President respectively.

Having observed with keen interest on how the inmates seem happy while in prison, Rev. Moses Bennisan finally came into conclusion that some prisoners are even happier than most people out there who have all the freedoms.

“Oh my God, I am so enthused by the way these prisoners are happy without any worries. Most people out there with all the freedoms aren’t happy like this….”

He finally brought the event curtains down, prayed for the inmates and invoked the mercies of God upon their lives.

Among the food items were, packed jollof and fried rice, bottled H2O drinking water and bottled soft drinks. The prisons officers were not left out of the refreshment though.

The organizers have also revealed their plans to refresh the Female inmates at the Nsawam Prisons last week in January, 2017.

Meanwhile there is a call on corporate bodies, religious institutions and meaningful individuals to come on board as sponsors and partners of the prisons ministry.

See Photos below

