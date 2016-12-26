Hon. Patrick Kwame Saime's Seasonal Message To Amenfi East Constituency.

Fellow constituents, as today marks the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ the king of peace and saviour of mankind, May I take this opportunity to extend my seasonal greetings to you all.

Let us celebrate this festive season in peace, togetherness, unity and love.

It is my hope and prayer that the birth of Jesus Christ brings much joy, happiness and many blessings to the lives of our people.

As we enter into a New year, It is my fervent plea that we eschew any act that draws us back as people and forge together as one people with common purpose and destiny. Let's have the heart to forgive each another and leave in harmony and peace.

I pray for the good Lord's protection over every soul in Amenfi East constituency as we enter into a New year with much hopes.

Finally, I thank you all for the overwhelming support and endorsement I received during the just ended elections.

I pray for your continuous prayers, support, guidance and cooperation as duty has called upon me to serve.

Let's make Amenfi East Great Again Together.

Thank You

.....signed......

Hon Patrick Kwame Bogyako Saime

MP-Elect Amenfi East