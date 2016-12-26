Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Press Release | 26 December 2016 00:11 CET

Hon. Patrick Kwame Saime's Seasonal Message To Amenfi East Constituency.

By Office Of Hon. Patrick Kwame Saime

Fellow constituents, as today marks the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ the king of peace and saviour of mankind, May I take this opportunity to extend my seasonal greetings to you all.

Let us celebrate this festive season in peace, togetherness, unity and love.

It is my hope and prayer that the birth of Jesus Christ brings much joy, happiness and many blessings to the lives of our people.

As we enter into a New year, It is my fervent plea that we eschew any act that draws us back as people and forge together as one people with common purpose and destiny. Let's have the heart to forgive each another and leave in harmony and peace.

I pray for the good Lord's protection over every soul in Amenfi East constituency as we enter into a New year with much hopes.

Finally, I thank you all for the overwhelming support and endorsement I received during the just ended elections.

I pray for your continuous prayers, support, guidance and cooperation as duty has called upon me to serve.

Let's make Amenfi East Great Again Together.
Thank You
.....signed......
Hon Patrick Kwame Bogyako Saime
MP-Elect Amenfi East

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Press Release

To be happy, do not do anyting haram, speak no angry word.
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img