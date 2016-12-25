Tamale records 13 births on Christmas Day

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Dec. 25, GNA - Two hospitals in Tamale, by mid-day Christmas day, recorded 13 deliveries comprising eight girls and five boys, two of who were male twins.

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) recorded six deliveries comprising five girls and a boy whiles the Tamale Central Hospital recorded seven deliveries comprising three girls and four boys and the male twins.

Madam Amina Atipaga, Midwife on-duty at the Labour Ward of the TTH, said they were normal deliveries except for one woman, who delivered through a caesarian section.

Madam Fati Sumaila, Midwife on-duty at the Tamale Central Hospital, said all the women delivered normally adding there were no complications.

GNA