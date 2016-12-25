Tamale records 13 births on Christmas Day

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Social News | 25 December 2016 17:00 CET

By GNA

By Albert Futukpor, GNA
Tamale, Dec. 25, GNA - Two hospitals in Tamale, by mid-day Christmas day, recorded 13 deliveries comprising eight girls and five boys, two of who were male twins.

The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) recorded six deliveries comprising five girls and a boy whiles the Tamale Central Hospital recorded seven deliveries comprising three girls and four boys and the male twins.

Madam Amina Atipaga, Midwife on-duty at the Labour Ward of the TTH, said they were normal deliveries except for one woman, who delivered through a caesarian section.

Madam Fati Sumaila, Midwife on-duty at the Tamale Central Hospital, said all the women delivered normally adding there were no complications.

GNA

Heaven is not all that far from the hill but the hill is very far away from heaven
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
