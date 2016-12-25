Ecole Francaise: championing the study of French in Central Region

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Dec. 25, GNA - It is generally acknowledged that one's ability to speak more than one language creates many opportunities, particularly in the field of work.

For this reason the study of foreign languages has become an integral part of various educational curricular worldwide.

With Ghana surrounded by three francophone countries, namely, Togo, Burkina Faso and Cote d' Ivoire, the study of French should be paramount.

French is one of the most learned foreign language after English, and the sixth most widely spoken language in the world.

It is one of the official languages of the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU) and Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) and it is spoken by more than 220 million people from 77 countries in the World.

For us in Ghana, a proficiency in French would boost bilateral and multi-lateral relations and strengthen sub-regional integration for socio-economic development.

Graduates and professionals, who miss the opportunity to study the language in school, later do so in private intuitions.

However, many Ghanaians have shown disinterest in the teaching and learning of the French language for a number of reasons.

The spread of the French language in Ghana is inhibited by many challenges including, inadequate number of teachers, lack of interest and continuation, fear of failure on the part of students, less improved curriculum, insufficient funding and ignorance of the importance of French.

Ongoing in Central Regional capital, Cape Coast, is an agenda to build a strong foundation for children in the study of French and this is spearheaded by Ecole Francaise.

Ecole Francaise, the only a private Bilingual Basic Educational Institution in Cape Coast and the whole of the Central Region uses both English and French to instruct Mathematics, Science, ICT and all subjects.

Established in 2011 with just four pupils, including two sons of the proprietress, the school can now boast of more than three hundred pupils.

As a bilingual school, it offers all the subjects under the Ghana Education Service (GES) curricula amidst extra curricula activities like sports, music and dance, cadet, taekwando and French drama.

At the school's fifth anniversary and Speech and Prize giving day celebration, Mrs Ama Atta Sagoe, its proprietress, said the school was born as a result of her desire to give her children French education when the family relocated to Cape Coast from Accra.

The anniversary celebration was held under the theme 'Significance of Bilingual Education in the 21st Century'.

She said being bilingual came with numerous benefits and urged parents to invest in bilingual education for their children.

She said their children would have a competitive edge and a practical, intellectual and aspiration benefits in today's global society over their colleagues.

Ms Julie Fournier-Angelo, Cultural Affairs Director at the French Embassy, said the French Government was committed to the spread of the language and would not hesitate to assist countries that tried to learn the language.

She said the French Government has been instrumental in providing teaching and learning materials to Ghana and pledged to continue to support the country in that direction.

Ms Angelo said the French government provides more than 20 scholarships to Ghanaian masters and PhD students to study in France annually.

Mrs Edith Agorbiah, a French tutor at the Ghana National College, a guest speaker at the ceremony, said being fluent in a second language opened up the world of new opportunities especially in the job market.

She said learning a second foreign language promoted technology, science, culture and a technical know-how, which are the tools of development.

With the above analysis, it would be prudent for all to take the teaching and learning of French seriously in Ghana, she said.

It should be given the required attention just as the English Language right from pre-school to be studied alongside English for the benefit of the individual and the country at large.

