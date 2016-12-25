The chieftaincy institution needs reform - Nana Akufo-Addo

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA

Wa, Dec. 25, GNA - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-elect, has said the chieftaincy institution needs reform to make it more meaningful in our current governance system.

He said there is still an obstacle bars the active participation of traditional authorities in the governance of the country and his administration would work closely with traditional authorities to address this concern.

Nana Akufo Addo said it is the intention of his administration to reform the chieftaincy institution for traditional authorities to play effective roles in the governance system of the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo said this at a special meeting of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, held to thank the people of the region and to assure them of his preparedness and commitment to deliver on his campaign promises.

He said the revival and modernisation of agriculture, the industrialisation development effort, restructuring of Savannah Accelerated Development Authority and making it a genuine instrument of progress for the people in the northern part of Ghana would be pursued vigorously.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the provision of dams and other irrigation facilities would enable people in the communities to undertake all-year-round agricultural production to make the nation food sufficient.

He expressed concern that some neighbouring countries with less favourable climatic conditions have been able to modernise their agriculture sector and are now exporting vegetables and other produce.

He said Ghana could do it better and it was based on this that the NPP promised to provide dams in the communities for the people to put their energies and spare times into productive ventures to produce more for the society and for export.

Vice President elect, Alhaji (Dr) Mahamud Bawumia, National Women Organiser of the NPP, Afusah Atiko Adjaba, Ambrose Dery, Member of Parliament for Nandom, and Bugri Nabu, Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP among others accompanied Nana Akufo- Addo.

GNA