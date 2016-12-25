Photos: President Mahama spends Christmas in Bole; meets emotional crowd

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
President John Mahama received a rousing welcome in his home constituency, Bole, in the Northern region where he had gone to spend the Christmas holiday.

People lined up the streets on Christmas eve as news of the President's arrival spread through out town. It was emotional.

The President leaves office after January 7 2017 following the governing National Democratic Congress' defeat in the 2016 general elections. Residents used his return to the region to show him support and love.

